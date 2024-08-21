WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Israel wants regional war', says Fatah after killing of top commander
A senior Fatah official in the West Bank city of Ramallah accuses Israel of killing the commander in order to spark a regional war.
'Israel wants regional war', says Fatah after killing of top commander
Lebanese civil defence inspect a car that was targeted with an Israeli strike in the southern city of Sidon on August 21, 2024. / Photo: AFP
August 21, 2024

Israel killed a senior commander of the Palestinian movement Fatah in Lebanon, accusing him of orchestrating attacks in the occupied West Bank.

In response, the Fatah party accused Israel of seeking to "ignite a regional war".

Khalil Maqdah was killed in a missile strike on his car in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, according to Fatah and a Lebanese security source.

The Israeli military said that an air force aircraft struck Khalil Hussein Khalil Al-Maqdah in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

The military said Maqdah was the brother of Mounir Maqdah, who heads the Lebanese branch of Fatah's armed wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, and accused them both of "directing terror attacks and smuggling weapons" to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

It alleged that the pair "collaborate on behalf of" Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

The attack marks the first such reported attack on a senior member of Fatah, the movement led by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, in more than 10 months of cross-border clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group following the Gaza war.

Fatah said Maqdah had been killed "in a cowardly assassination carried out by ... Zionist (Israeli) warplanes on Sidon", describing him as "one of the leaders" of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Lebanon, the movement's armed wing.

In a statement, it said Maqdah had "a central role" in "supporting the Palestinian people and its resistance" during the Gaza war and an "important role in supporting resistance cells" for years in the occupied West Bank.

The "assassination of a Fatah official is further proof that Israel wants to ignite a full-scale war in the region," Tawfiq Tirawy, a member of Fatah's central committee, told AFP in Ramallah.

Recommended

Fatah supporters rally

Maqdah was killed in a strike on a car, said Fathi Abu al-Aradat, a senior Lebanon-based member of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

An AFP correspondent at the site of the attack said a car was struck near the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain al-Helweh and Mieh Mieh, adding that rescuers had pulled a body from the charred vehicle.

Dozens of angry Fatah supporters gathered inside the Ain al-Helweh camp, the AFP correspondent said, adding gunshots were fired in the air.

Hezbollah and its allies have exchanged regular fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli attacks have killed some 593 people in Lebanon, according to AFP's tally.

Fatah has not announced any attacks on Israel from Lebanon since clashes began, nor has it mourned members killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon.

RelatedIsrael warns Hezbollah as Netanyahu visits troops at Lebanon border
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector