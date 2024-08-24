Former United Nations weapons inspector Hans Blix told AFP he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will not risk a catastrophe at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid mounting international concern over its safety.

The Kremlin leader is "very rational" and "knows what he's doing", said the former Swedish foreign minister, who repeatedly insisted that Iraq was not developing nuclear weapons before the Gulf War of 1990.

Blix, 96, who headed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from 1981 to 1997, spoke to AFP on various issues in an hour-long interview at his apartment in central Stockholm.

Blix later headed a team of UN inspectors tasked with determining whether Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

He was never able to confirm that.

His findings contradicted claims made by US President George W. Bush, who ordered the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

"It was a terrible mistake on the part of the US, based on erroneous information and a hubris that the US intelligence knew better than what we did," Blix told AFP. "The Iraq War was an aberration."

At the time, the US was not at risk of Russia or China intervening, Blix said, and the US and Britain took it upon themselves "to be the world's sheriffs".

Blix is today more optimistic about the future of global conflicts.

Putin made a 'mistake'

Last year, the former diplomat published a book called "A Farewell to Wars," a title he admitted was "very provocative" given the "headwind right now" of wars raging in Ukraine and Gaza.

Like the United States invasion of Iraq, Blix called the Russia-Ukraine conflict an "aberration".

"Putin committed a mistake, and I'm sure he regrets it," he said.

The IAEA warned on August 17 that the safety situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "deteriorating" following a nearby drone strike.