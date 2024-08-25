The Rohingya refugee crisis is a complex and protracted humanitarian crisis that stems from decades of discrimination and violence against the Muslim Rohingya community in Myanmar.

The situation is characterised by frequent waves of displacement, failed repatriations and ongoing human rights concerns.

The 2017 exodus was a watershed moment, resulting in a massive influx of refugees into neighbouring Bangladesh and drawing global attention to the crisis.

These Rohingya, over 1.3 million according to the Bangladesh government data, are living in a precarious situation, with an uncertain future and limited prospects for a safe and dignified return to Myanmar.

Desperate to flee persecution, many Rohingya risked their lives on perilous journeys to Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Thailand. Tragically, their future remains uncertain and challenging.

Major timeline of Rohingya refugee crisis

1977 — Myanmar, then known as Burma, launches Operation Dragon King (Naga Min) in Rakhine state. The Rohingya ethnic minority is declared "illegal" and stripped of their citizenship, setting off a cycle of forced displacement.

1977-78 — During Operation Dragon King, mass arrests, persecution, and severe violence force approximately 200,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh establishes refugee camps, but conditions within these camps are deplorable.

1979 — Most Rohingya refugees repatriate to Burma. Of those who remain in Bangladesh, around 10,000 people, predominantly children, die due to a reduction in food rations.

1989 — Burma is renamed Myanmar following a military crackdown that suppresses a popular uprising.

The State Law and Order Restoration Council increases its military presence in northern Rakhine state, prompting reports of forced labour, relocation, rape, summary executions and torture among Rohingya. Around 250,000 Rohingya flee to Bangladesh.

1992 — In the spring, Bangladesh closes its camps to new arrivals, and repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar begins in the fall, despite international protests. In the subsequent years, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya are returned to Myanmar, while new refugees seeking to enter Bangladesh are turned away.

2003 — Of the 20 camps established in Bangladesh during the early 1990s, only two remain operational: Nayapara camp near Teknaf and Kutupalong camp near Ukhia. Living conditions are still harsh, with a study revealing that 58 percent of children and 53 percent of adults are chronically malnourished.

2017 — A shadowy Rohingya militant group known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) attacks police posts in Rakhine state, resulting in the deaths of at least a dozen officers. In response, the Myanmar military claims to have killed 400 armed fighters, though critics argue that most of those killed are civilians.

The violence triggers the largest mass displacement in the crisis to date, with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) documenting over 6,700 violent deaths among Rohingya. Many global leaders accuse Myanmar of ethnic cleansing.