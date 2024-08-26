French judicial authorities have extended the detention of the Russian-born founder and chief of Telegram, Pavel Durov, after his arrest at a Paris airport over alleged offences related to the popular messaging app.

The detention of Durov, 39, was extended beyond Sunday night by the investigating magistrate who is handling the case, according to a source close to the investigation. This initial period of detention for questioning can last up to a maximum of 96 hours.

When this phase of detention ends, the judge can then decide to free him or press charges and remand in further custody.

Russia has accused France of "refusing to cooperate" and fellow tech mogul Elon Musk swept to his defence.

Durov holds a French passport in addition to other nationalities. Durov had arrived in Paris from Baku, Azerbaijan, and was planning to have dinner in the French capital, a source close to the case said.

He was accompanied by a bodyguard and a personal assistant who always accompanied him, added the source, asking not to be named.

France's OFMIN, an office tasked with preventing violence against minors, had issued an arrest warrant for Durov in a preliminary investigation into alleged offences, including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organised crime and promotion of terrorism, another source said.

Durov is accused of failing to take action to curb the criminal use of his platform.

Telegram said in response that "Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe."

"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act -- its moderation is within industry standards," it added.

"It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."

'Assault on basic human rights'

Durov founded Telegram in 2013 after his first project, the Russian social network VKontakte (VK), ran into ownership difficulties he blamed on the Kremlin.