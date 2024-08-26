Hezbollah claimed that it launched drone and missile attacks deep into Israel while as Israeli military announced that it had carried "preemptive strikes" in Lebanon to thwart the Hezbollah threat of an attack.

On Sunday, the Lebanon-based group said the attack was a response to the assassination of its commander, Fuad Shukr by an Israeli strike on July 30 and announced that they had completed the "first phase" of its retaliation against Israel.

Hezbollah's initial statement read: "We have launched a large-scale aerial attack with numerous drones towards a significant military target deep within Israel, which will be revealed later."

Israel claimed that it launched over 40 air strikes on southern Lebanon early on Sunday aimed to prevent an impending Hezbollah attack.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency after the Israeli military launched what it called 'preemptive' strikes in Lebanon.

Tel Aviv's military said that Israeli jets launched strikes in Lebanon after they assessed that Hezbollah was preparing to fire rockets and missiles towards Israel,

"The Israeli army assessed that Hezbollah is preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory and in response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

Health officials in southern Lebanon confirmed that at least three people were killed and two others injured after a series of intense Israeli air strikes targeted various areas.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli drones struck a car in Khiam town, and warplanes conducted a raid on the al-Tyri town and two air strikes on the outskirts of Zibkin.

Operational details

Later, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah announced the group’s “success” accusing Tel Aviv of “lying and failing.”

"We identified the Galilot base as the primary target of our operation. It houses Unit 8200, which is responsible for intelligence gathering and espionage. The base is located 110 kilometres from the Lebanese border and only 1,500 meters from Tel Aviv,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

“Our operation today was in two phases. In the first phase, we launched 340 Katyusha rockets targeting 12 sites and military barracks in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights. In the second phase, we directed dozens of drones towards military targets in the depth of enemy territory.”

Regarding the results of the attack, he said “Our data indicates that a significant number of drones successfully reached the two specified targets with precision, but the enemy remains secretive as usual.”