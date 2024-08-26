TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan
Gunmen fatally shot 23 passengers in southwestern Balochistan province on Monday morning, after identifying them and taking them from buses, vehicles and trucks.
Türkiye condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan
Türkiye 'strongly' condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli minister, far-right settlers. / Photo: AA Archive
August 26, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred today, August 26, in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place in Pakistan's Balochistan province today (26 August). We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to their families," Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Monday.

"Türkiye stands in full solidarity with friendly and brotherly Government and people of Pakistan in fight against terrorism," it added.

RelatedWhat’s behind the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan?

One of the deadliest attacks

Recommended

Terrorists fatally shot 23 passengers in southwestern Balochistan province on Monday morning, after identifying them and taking them from buses, vehicles and trucks in one of the deadliest attacks in southwestern Pakistan.

The killings occurred overnight in Musakhail, a district in Balochistan province, senior police official Ayub Achakzai said on Monday.

The attackers burned at least 10 vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The attack came hours after the BLA terror group warned people to stay away from the highways, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit