This week, Israel announced that it has received its 500th flight of US military equipment since the war on Gaza began in October.

According to Israel's defence ministry, that's equal to some 50,000 tons of equipment in the form of armoured vehicles, munitions, personal protection gear and medical gear "crucial" to the Israeli military.

This discouraging statistic was revealed just days after the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), where Palestinian Americans were refused a spot on the main stage.

Some might be feeling discouraged amid these developments.

Palestinian narrative

But it is undeniably the stubborn truth that the Palestinian narrative has woven itself into the fabric of mainstream American political culture.

More importantly, it has now become clear that from here on out the coolness and finality of our voice is never again likely to be denied a hearing in the public discourse.

Yet, that voice, you say, was indeed denied a hearing at the convention last week, was it not?

True, the Uncommitted Movement (a grassroots political group whose focus is on Gaza, the site of mass Palestinian death and human suffering beyond the ability of the mind to grasp, suffering of the kind that lies outside speech as it lies outside reason) failed to cajole DNC honchos into allowing a Palestinian American delegate to address the convention.

This was a key ask from the group - and they were denied even a speech that would have been carefully scrutinised and vetted beforehand.

In response to the snub, several dozen Uncommitted delegates staged a sit-in demonstration just outside the United Center, where the convention was held.

These folks' argument was: you allow the former CEO of American Express to mount the podium and speak about, well, we presume, how you should not leave home without your credit card.

But prevent an engaged Palestinian delegate from speaking about how American weapons and tax dollars have enabled unimaginable horrors to be inflicted on Palestinians both in Gaza and in the West Bank, the top news story in the world today! What gives here?

Truth be told, the decision by party leaders to deny a Palestinian his say at the convention was not, I believe, inspired by animus toward Palestinians so much as by concern that to have that Palestinian confront conventioneers with an issue that they prefer to ignore for now might shake party unity.

Times are changing

Look, it's true that Palestinians are not quite there yet, but they have most assuredly come a long way.

And that has been made possible by the fact that the zeitgeist has shifted - and done so at an accelerated pace since Israel launched its war against the people of Gaza well over 10 months ago - enabling the Palestinian cause to acquire for itself a place front and centre in the public discourse, as evidenced by the empathy shown it in the art world, the academic world, the literary world and even, albeit mutedly, in the established political world.

The shift in this zeitgeist has been as stark as it has been pervasive - now evident from coast to coast, all the way from Los Angeles to New York.

Consider how, as a case in point, in March this year, countless celebrities including Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo wore red pins, with a black heart in the middle, publicly displaying their support for Gaza as they walked the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards.