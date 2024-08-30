Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised two members of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in an operation in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

The operation targeted Bahar Akyol, codenamed "Farasin Gabar," and Nurbahar Karadagli, codenamed "Tijda Jiyan," who were under MIT surveillance for some time before they were found in the Hakurk region.

The terrorists were neutralised during an operation in Hakurk, where they were making bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for attacks by the terrorist organisation.