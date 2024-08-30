TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises PKK/KCK terrorists in Northern Iraq
Two members of the terror group have been neutralised in Hakurk.
PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks and launch attacks on both Türkiye and locals in Northern Syria.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA
August 30, 2024

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised two members of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in an operation in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

The operation targeted Bahar Akyol, codenamed "Farasin Gabar," and Nurbahar Karadagli, codenamed "Tijda Jiyan," who were under MIT surveillance for some time before they were found in the Hakurk region.

The terrorists were neutralised during an operation in Hakurk, where they were making bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for attacks by the terrorist organisation.

Akyol had received weapons training at the organisation's camps in Iraq and was reportedly active in Haftanin in 2019 and Hakurk in 2020, specialising in attack and sabotage activities.

Karadagli, a member of the PKK/KCK since 2014, moved to the Hakurk countryside in 2023, where she underwent training in carrying out attacks and sabotage.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

