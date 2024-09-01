WORLD
2 MIN READ
Paralympic organisers in France postpone triathlon over water quality
Despite a $1.5 billion upgrade to improve the Paris sewerage and water treatment system the Seine has been dogged by pollution concerns.
Paralympic organisers in France postpone triathlon over water quality
Seine has been dogged by pollution concerns. / Photo: AFP
September 1, 2024

Paralympic organisers have postponed the triathlon by a day over worries about the River Seine's water quality.

"The latest analysis shows a deterioration in the water quality of the Seine following heavy rainfall over the past two days," the organisers said on Sunday.

"It was decided to schedule the 11 medal sessions of the Para triathlon on September 2," they added, following a meeting between World Triathlon, the Paris 2024 organisers, and the relevant French authorities.

The triathlon was originally scheduled to happen over two days, September 1 and 2.

Recommended

The issue also disrupted the Paris 2024 triathlon and open-water swimming events, with several practice sessions being cancelled due to high levels of pollution caused by heavy rainfall.

Of 11 days of events and training scheduled in the river during the Olympics, only five got the green light.

Despite a $1.5 billion upgrade to improve the Paris sewerage and water treatment system, the Seine has been dogged by pollution concerns, notably for its levels of enterococci and E.coli bacteria.

RelatedCurtain closes on Beijing Paralympics, athletes from China, Ukraine shine
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm