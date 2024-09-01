Paralympic organisers have postponed the triathlon by a day over worries about the River Seine's water quality.

"The latest analysis shows a deterioration in the water quality of the Seine following heavy rainfall over the past two days," the organisers said on Sunday.

"It was decided to schedule the 11 medal sessions of the Para triathlon on September 2," they added, following a meeting between World Triathlon, the Paris 2024 organisers, and the relevant French authorities.

The triathlon was originally scheduled to happen over two days, September 1 and 2.