BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Algeria becomes newest member of BRICS New Development Bank
The bank of the BRICS group of nations –– whose name derives from the initials of founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa –– aims to offer an alternative to institutions like the World Bank and IMF.
Algeria becomes newest member of BRICS New Development Bank
The decision was taken on Saturday and announced by NDB chief Dilma Rousseff at a meeting in Cape Town, South Africa. / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2024

Algeria has been approved for membership in the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), the country’s finance ministry has announced.

The decision was taken on Saturday and announced by NDB chief Dilma Rousseff at a meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

By joining "this important development institution, the financial arm of the BRICS group, Algeria is taking a major step in its process of integration into the global financial system," the Algerian finance ministry said in a statement.

The bank of the BRICS group of nations –– whose name derives from the initials of founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa –– is aimed at offering an alternative to international financial institutions like the World Bank and IMF.

RelatedWhy is BRICS gaining momentum and attention like never before?

Africa's leading exporter of natural gas

Recommended

Algeria's membership was secured thanks to "the strength of the country's macroeconomic indicators" which have recorded "remarkable performances in recent years" and allowed the North African country to be classified as an "upper-tier emerging economy", the finance ministry said.

Membership in the BRICS bank will offer Algeria -- Africa's leading exporter of natural gas -- "new prospects to support and strengthen its economic growth in the medium and long term", it added.

Created in 2015, the NDB’s main mission is to mobilise resources for projects in emerging markets and developing countries.

It has welcomed several country as new members, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

RelatedBRICS 20 years on: A success or failure?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea