Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has announced that it managed to vaccinate more than 72,000 children on the first day of a polio vaccination campaign, despite an ongoing Israeli offensive.

“Medical teams in the central area (of Gaza) were able to vaccinate 72,611 children on the first day of the emergency polio vaccination campaign,” the ministry said on Telegram on Sunday.

An Anadolu correspondent noted that thousands of Palestinians went to the centres announced in the area to vaccinate their children under the age of 10 against polio.

According to medical teams supervising the vaccination campaign at centres in Deir al Balah, signs of fatigue and malnutrition were observed in hundreds of children who received vaccinations due to the difficult conditions they have been living through due to the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza for nearly 11 months.

The vaccination drive, which is being conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), kicked off at Nasser Hospital following a joint press conference by the organizations.

Majdi Duhair, head of the technical committee overseeing the vaccination effort, said Saturday that the campaign will first focus on central Gaza from Sept. 1-4, followed by Khan Younis from Sept. 5-9, and will conclude in Gaza City and the northern regions from Sept. 9-12.