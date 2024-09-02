WORLD
3 MIN READ
Father of US hostage slams Netanyahu for prioritising grip on power
The families of hostages have been demanding a hostage deal for months now and have accused Netanyahu and his government of sabotaging any such agreement with Hamas.
Father of US hostage slams Netanyahu for prioritising grip on power
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum directly criticised Netanyahu, holding him accountable for the deaths. / Photo: AA
September 2, 2024

A parent of an American hostage in besieged Gaza has starkly rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he is more concerned with retaining his grip on power than brokering an agreement to free hostages.

“I think the vast majority of Israelis now have come to believe, by his actions, not his words, but by his actions, that he’s been driven primarily by a desire to retain power with a narrow, very radical messianic coalition in the Israeli government,” Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of Sagui Dekel-Chen, said during an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation” television show on Sunday.

"And he has made choices to pursue this fantasy of total victory over Hamas, but his idea of total victory is a messianic one from his coalition partners, and not realistic, and he's preferred that, at least to date, over the well-being of all the hostages," he added.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35, was taken hostage during the cross-border raid on Israel led by Hamas on October 7 last year.

About 250 people were taken from Israel back to Gaza that day.

Over the weekend, the Israeli military said it recovered the bodies of six individuals who were taken hostage on October 7.

It identified the deceased as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sergeant Ori Danino.

Goldberg-Polin, a native of Berkeley, California, was one of the Americans who had been held in Gaza.

RelatedNetanyahu responsible for truce talks' failure, lives of captives — Hamas
Recommended

'Enough of excuses'

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum directly criticised Netanyahu, holding him accountable for the deaths.

“If it weren’t for the saboteurs, the excuses, and the spin, the hostages whose deaths we learned of this morning would probably be alive,” the forum said in a statement on X.

The statement continued:

“Netanyahu: enough of the excuses. Enough of the spin. Enough of the abandonment. The time has come to bring our hostages home — those living for rehabilitation and the fallen and murdered for burial in their land.”

For months, diplomatic efforts led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt have aimed to broker an agreement between Israel and Hamas to facilitate a prisoner exchange and establish a ceasefire.

These efforts have also sought to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, negotiations have stalled, largely due to Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the ongoing genocidal war.

RelatedBiden-Harris admin faces pressure for Gaza truce after captive deaths
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm