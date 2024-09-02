The current refuge of former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi, following her ouster on August 5 amid a student-led mass uprising, is difficult for many Bangladeshis to accept.

However, India was a natural choice for Hasina, given the historical rapport between her and her party, the Awami League, and successive governments in New Delhi.

However, India’s misplaced determination to protect Hasina despite her diminished political capital and the near-collapse of the Awami League from the political landscape appears to be counterproductive.

Rather than alleviating the strong anti-India sentiments, this line of thinking has only exacerbated anger among the Bangladeshi populace.

To make matters worse, a section of the Indian media has been portraying a doomsday scenario of Bangladesh turning into a Hindu-bashing Islamist state based on potentially misleading information from Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

This Dhaka-bashing is not helping New Delhi in mending relations with Bangladesh’s interim government, which is led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Related India forced to recalibrate Bangladesh policy after Hasina’s ouster

Revolution road

The Narendra Modi administration may not fully grasp that Hasina’s departure was not merely the result of a mass uprising but a revolution driven by ordinary students and citizens.

In Bangladesh, discussions among intellectuals are now focusing on forming a constituent assembly to rewrite the constitution, while the general public is advocating for a complete overhaul of the political system to prevent any future fascist regime, like Hasina's, from ruling the country ever again.

In this context, shielding Hasina from the consequences of her government's alleged crimes, ranging from financial misconduct to human rights abuses, puts India in a compromising position.

This is particularly true given the existing extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh, which allows Dhaka to request Hasina's return to face nearly a hundred legal charges, including numerous counts of murder.

India’s security-focused strategy has long viewed Hasina and her party as the sole stabilising allies in the region against perceived threats, though some of New Delhi’s security concerns regarding its extensive and porous border with Bangladesh are valid.

New Delhi's worries about human trafficking, infiltration, and terrorism along this border – particularly given the neighbouring Indian states' vulnerability to insurgencies – are understandable.

Therefore, India relied on Hasina's administration to effectively manage these security risks in the past decade-and-a-half. Hasina fulfilled this role by trying to eliminate any security threat to India's northeastern states, known as the Seven Sisters.

However, under the Modi administration, New Delhi has failed to recognise that this approach of seeing everything through the lens of security towards its eastern neighbour increasingly conflicts with the democratic aspirations of the Bangladeshi people, especially its youth.

Just a month ago, Hasina was seen as the iron lady in the entire region. But her hand is now red with the blood of over 800 individuals, mostly students and ordinary people, whose sacrifice ultimately led to her ouster.