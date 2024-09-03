TÜRKİYE
Turkish comms director urges global action to Israel's 'ongoing barbarism'
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun calls on the international community to take a united stand against Israel's violence on Gaza "on 333rd day of genocide".
Ignoring the situation in Gaza would be tantamount to complicity in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians, Altun warned, adding: "In the name of justice and humanity, we must raise our voices strongly to end this genocide."/ Photo: AA  / Photo: AA Archive
September 3, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has condemned Israel’s genocide in Palestine's Gaza, urging the international community to unite in opposition to what he described as ongoing barbarism.

Altun used the hashtag "333rd day of genocide" to make his comments on the 333rd day of Israel 's war on Gaza on Tuesday.

"Do not remain silent for Gaza. Because one of humanity's darkest moments is unfolding in Gaza," he wrote. "The attacks that have been ongoing for 333 days have razed to ground cities."

He stated that Israeli forces have bombed mosques, churches, schools, and hospitals with no regard for civilian life, exposing Tel Aviv for deliberately targeting journalists covering the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

"Gazans are being subjected to genocide before the eyes of the world," he said.

He called on the international community to take a united stand against the violence, urging unity to put an end to the "tragedy" and protect the lives of children in the Israeli warn-torn region.

'We must raise our voices'

Ignoring the situation in Gaza would be tantamount to complicity in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians, Altun warned, adding: "In the name of justice and humanity, we must raise our voices strongly to end this genocide."

Altun's post included a video featuring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as images of children affected by the conflict.

The Israeli offensive came amid rising tensions in the occupied territory as Israel pressed ahead with its brutal onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 7 last year.

At least 683 people have since been killed and over 5,700 others injured by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
