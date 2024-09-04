US authorities unsealed an indictment against two employees of Russian broadcaster RT and seized 32 internet domains on accusations of interference in the November presidential elections.

The Justice Department said on Wednesday it charged Russian nationals Kostiantyn Kalashnikov, 31, and Elena Afanasyeva, 27, with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

They are accused of being involved "in a $10 million scheme to create and distribute content to US audiences with hidden Russian government messaging," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

He said the internet domains were used by the Russian government and Russian government-sponsored actors to engage in a covert campaign to interfere in and influence the outcome of US elections.

"The charges unsealed this morning do not represent the end of the investigation. It remains active and ongoing," he said at a news conference.

Garland also alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, including Sergei Kiriyenko, directed Russian public relations companies to promote disinformation and state-sponsored narratives as part of a campaign to influence the US presidential election.

RT responded with ridicule: "Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and RT's interference in the US elections," the media outlet told Reuters news agency.

Related No 'serious' shift in US policy on Russia if Trump reelected: Putin

'Malicious operations'

In a statement following the announcement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the department is taking three steps to counter Kremlin-backed media outlets' "malicious operations" to influence the US elections.

Those include introducing a new visa restriction policy, Foreign Missions Act determinations of RT's parent company, Rossiya Segodnya, and other subsidiaries RIA Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Sputnik and Ruptly.