Türkiye has "neutralised" 27 PKK terrorists in a series of airstrikes targeting terrorist positions in northern Iraq – near the Turkish border – over the past four days.

"The total number of PKK terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq over the past 4 days has reached 27," the National Defence Ministry said on X on Friday.

It added that this Monday, air operations were carried out in the Metina, Zap, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos regions, where at least 20 terrorists were initially reported neutralised.

Target assessment activities in the region are continuing, the statement said.

Additionally, airstrikes in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq eliminated seven more terrorists, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.