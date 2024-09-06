TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ‘neutralises’  27 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in last 4 days
Air operations conducted in border regions of Metina, Zap, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos, says National Defence Ministry.
Türkiye ‘neutralises’  27 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in last 4 days
Target assessment efforts in the region are ongoing, said to the statement. / Photo: AA Archive
September 6, 2024

Türkiye has "neutralised" 27 PKK terrorists in a series of airstrikes targeting terrorist positions in northern Iraq – near the Turkish border – over the past four days.

"The total number of PKK terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq over the past 4 days has reached 27," the National Defence Ministry said on X on Friday.

It added that this Monday, air operations were carried out in the Metina, Zap, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos regions, where at least 20 terrorists were initially reported neutralised.

Target assessment activities in the region are continuing, the statement said.

Additionally, airstrikes in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq eliminated seven more terrorists, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Recommended

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye and Iraq have signed a new memorandum of understanding on military and security cooperation and the fight against terrorism

The two countries are set to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika, which will facilitate cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, with a particular focus on countering the PKK.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

RelatedTurkish intel 'neutralises' PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan