India's Supreme Court has dismissed a public interest litigation that sought an order for the federal government to halt licences to Indian firms exporting arms to Israel.

"We cannot enter into the nation's foreign policy domain," said a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and two other judges on Monday.

The bench said the Indian firms, involved in arms export, may be sued for breach of contractual obligations and hence they cannot be stopped from supplying.

"Can we direct that under the UN's genocide convention you ban the export to Israel. Why this restraint. This is because it impacts the foreign policy and we do not know what the impact will be," the Press Trust of India news agency quoted the judges as saying.

The Public Interest Litigation, filed by nearly a dozen people this month, had said: "India is bound by various international laws and treaties that obligate India not to supply military weapons to States guilty of war crimes, as any export could be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law."

Earlier, a group of eminent citizens in India had written to the country's defence minister, calling on him to halt the licensing process that enables exporters to send arms and ammunition to Israel.