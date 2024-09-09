Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an urgent leadership-level meeting to address the escalating attacks on Jerusalem.

President Erdogan said the Israeli government is seeking to expand its invasion and occupation policies to include the Al Aqsa Mosque, which is significant to Muslims as their first Qibla.

"It is unthinkable that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, whose duty is to defend the cause of Al Quds, would remain indifferent to these attacks that are becoming more and more reckless day by day," Erdogan said after presidential cabinet meeting on Monday.

Erdogan emphasised the need for immediate action, asserting: "It (OIC) is urgent that it convenes at the leadership level without delay and that the Islamic world demonstrates its firm stance."

"We will take every legal step"