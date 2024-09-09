TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan calls for urgent OIC meeting over Israeli attacks on Jerusalem
Erdogan criticised the OIC for its indifference to the increasing agression against Jerusalem, emphasising that the organisation’s primary duty is to defend this cause.
Erdogan calls for urgent OIC meeting over Israeli attacks on Jerusalem
Regarding the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli forces, President Erdogan vowed to seek justice. / Photo: AA
September 9, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an urgent leadership-level meeting to address the escalating attacks on Jerusalem.

President Erdogan said the Israeli government is seeking to expand its invasion and occupation policies to include the Al Aqsa Mosque, which is significant to Muslims as their first Qibla.

"It is unthinkable that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, whose duty is to defend the cause of Al Quds, would remain indifferent to these attacks that are becoming more and more reckless day by day," Erdogan said after presidential cabinet meeting on Monday.

Erdogan emphasised the need for immediate action, asserting: "It (OIC) is urgent that it convenes at the leadership level without delay and that the Islamic world demonstrates its firm stance."

"We will take every legal step"

Recommended

Regarding the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli forces, President Erdogan vowed to seek justice.

"We will take every legal step to ensure that Aysenur Ezgi's blood is not left unavenged, and we will continue our fight against Israel at the highest level by applying to the Court of Justice," he declared.

Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.

He also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, stating, "As a nation that made history with the epic of resistance against the imperialist powers of the time during the War of Independence, we stand with our Palestinian brothers."

RelatedHundreds pay farewell to Turkish-American activist killed by Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan