The UN chief said the United Nations has offered to monitor any ceasefire in Gaza and demanded an end to the worst death and destruction he has seen in his more than seven-year tenure.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that it's "unrealistic" to think the UN could play a role in Gaza's future, either by administering the territory or providing a peacekeeping force, because Israel is unlikely to accept a UN role.

But he said "the UN will be available to support any ceasefire". The United Nations has had a military monitoring mission in the Middle East, known as UNTSO, since 1948, and he said, "from our side, this was one of the hypotheses that we've put on the table".

"Of course, we'll be ready to do whatever the international community asked for us," Guterres said. "The question is whether the parties would accept it, and in particular whether Israel would accept it."

Israel's military assault on Gaza since October 7, has stretched for 11 months, with recent ceasefire talks failing to reach a breakthrough and violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank reaching new highs.

Stressing the urgency of a ceasefire now, Guterres said: "The level of suffering we are witnessing in Gaza is unprecedented in my mandate as secretary-general of the United Nations. I've never seen such a level of death and destruction as we are seeing in Gaza in the last few months."

The war has killed nearly 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The Israeli war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90 percent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

