WORLD
4 MIN READ
Two-state solution a must for peace in Middle East: UN chief
"I do not think you can have two peoples living together if they are not in a basis of equality, and if they are not in a basis of respect — mutual respect of their rights," UN chief Antonio Guterres says.
Two-state solution a must for peace in Middle East: UN chief
The Israeli war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90 percent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million. / Photo: AA
September 9, 2024

The UN chief said the United Nations has offered to monitor any ceasefire in Gaza and demanded an end to the worst death and destruction he has seen in his more than seven-year tenure.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that it's "unrealistic" to think the UN could play a role in Gaza's future, either by administering the territory or providing a peacekeeping force, because Israel is unlikely to accept a UN role.

But he said "the UN will be available to support any ceasefire". The United Nations has had a military monitoring mission in the Middle East, known as UNTSO, since 1948, and he said, "from our side, this was one of the hypotheses that we've put on the table".

"Of course, we'll be ready to do whatever the international community asked for us," Guterres said. "The question is whether the parties would accept it, and in particular whether Israel would accept it."

Israel's military assault on Gaza since October 7, has stretched for 11 months, with recent ceasefire talks failing to reach a breakthrough and violence by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank reaching new highs.

Stressing the urgency of a ceasefire now, Guterres said: "The level of suffering we are witnessing in Gaza is unprecedented in my mandate as secretary-general of the United Nations. I've never seen such a level of death and destruction as we are seeing in Gaza in the last few months."

The war has killed nearly 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. The Israeli war has caused vast destruction and displaced around 90 percent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, often multiple times.

RelatedStates must not accept Israel's blatant disregard for international law: UN

Apartheid system

Recommended

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have accused the UN of being anti-Israel and have been highly critical of UN humanitarian operations in Gaza. Facing protests at home and increasing urgency from allies, Netanyahu has pushed back against pressure for a ceasefire deal and declared that "no one will preach to me".

Looking beyond a ceasefire, Guterres stressed that a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not only viable, "it's the only solution".

The United States and others support Palestinian statehood, but Netanyahu, who is leading the most conservative government in Israel's history, has opposed calls for a two-state solution.

Guterres asked rhetorically whether the alternative is viable.

"It means that you have 5 million Palestinians living there without any rights in a state," he said. "Is it possible? Can we accept an idea similar to what we had in South Africa in the past?"

He was referring to South Africa's apartheid system from 1948 until the early 1990s when its minority white population marginalised and segregated people of colour, especially Black people.

"I do not think you can have two peoples living together if they are not in a basis of equality, and if they are not in a basis of respect — mutual respect of their rights," Guterres said. "So the two-state solution is, in my opinion, a must if we want to have peace in the Middle East."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control