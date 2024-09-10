A campaign to vaccinate a final 200,000 children in north Gaza against polio has begun although health and aid officials said the operation was complicated by access restrictions, evacuation orders and shortages of fuel.

The campaign in north Gaza on Tuesday, the part of the territory hardest hit by Israel's 11-month military offensive, follows the vaccination of more than 446,000 Palestinian children in central and south Gaza earlier this month.

Medical staff had started administering vaccines in the north despite a dire need for fuel, among other challenges, said Dr Moussa Abed of the primary care unit in Gaza's Health Ministry.

Vaccination centres are in areas that are militarily very active, difficult to reach and isolated if things go wrong, said Sam Rose, a deputy director of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA.

"There are some nerves, but we'll have to make it work," he said by text message.

On Monday, Israel stopped a convoy that included vehicles and fuel for the vaccination campaign as well as a World Health Organization team trying to get to Gaza's al-Shifa hospital and the mission had to be aborted, the WHO's Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in a briefing.

Israel also issued an evacuation order in north Gaza, the first in more than two weeks, that included areas that are part of humanitarian pause zones agreed upon for the polio vaccinations, according to a UN update on Monday.

"The centralisation of services in the south makes it extremely difficult for us to get fuel, to get access to vaccinations, and to all other logistics," Mahmoud Shalabi of Medical Aid for Palestinians, a UK-based charity, told Reuters via a spokesperson, adding there was no fuel available for mobile vaccination teams.