The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell has warned that increased violence in the occupied West Bank since the eruption of Israel's war on Gaza meant it risked becoming "a new Gaza".

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967 and is separated from Gaza by Israeli territory, has flared alongside the war that began on October 7, 2023.

Borrell said Israel was opening "a new front... with a clear objective: to turn the West Bank into a new Gaza — in rising violence, delegitimising the Palestinian Authority and stimulating provocations to react forcefully".

Israel was also "not shying away from saying to the face of the world that the only way to reach a peaceful settlement is to annex the West Bank and Gaza", Borrell added at a ministerial meeting of the Arab League in Cairo.

He accused "radical members of the Israeli government" of trying to make it "impossible to create a future Palestinian state", which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several cabinet members have painted as a threat to Israel.

Some Israeli ministers have recently called to increase military raids in the West Bank.

'Hard to act'