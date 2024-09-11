The family of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israel last week, has criticised the Biden-Harris administration for a lack of communication and reiterated their demand for an independent investigation.

"Let us be clear, an American citizen was killed by a foreign military in a targeted attack. The appropriate action is for President Biden and Vice President Harris to speak with the family directly, and order an independent, transparent investigation into the killing of Aysenur, a volunteer for peace," Eygi's family said in response to a statement by President Joe Biden earlier Wednesday.

"In the midst of this terrible tragedy, our family has been crossing continents to gather and put our beloved Aysenur to rest. We will always remember Aysenur as the kindhearted, silly, and passionate soul whose face expressed all those qualities. We cannot speak of what happened to those expressions when her temple met a bullet fired by a trained Israeli soldier," said the family’s statement.

Eygi's family noted the president's remarks on February 2 after a deadly drone attack on an American military base in Jordan when he said: "If you harm an American, we will respond."

Biden said he was "outraged and deeply saddened" but added that her death "was the result of a tragic error resulting from an unnecessary escalation," citing an Israeli investigation.

"The US government has had full access to Israel’s preliminary investigation, and expects continued access as the investigation continues, so that we can have confidence in the result. There must be full accountability," he said.

"The killing of Aysenur Eygi is a horrific tragedy that never should have happened,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday in a statement on the killing.

"The shooting that led to her death is unacceptable and raises legitimate questions about the conduct of IDF (Israeli army) personnel in the West Bank. Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," she said.