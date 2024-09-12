In a sudden move that reverses and defies the culture of shared palettes, Bangladesh's interim government has banned the export of hilsa to India in the month leading up to Durga Puja.

Officials cite limited supply as the main reason for the ban, though the answer is likely far more complicated than that.

Bangladesh produces 70 percent of the world's hilsa (or ilish in Bangla) fish, and it is wildly popular on both sides of the India-Bangladesh border.

Ask a Bengali for their thoughts on hilsa, and they will not only profess their undying love for this much-relished fish, but may also rattle off their family's signature hilsa recipe and why it's the best.

Though Odiyas, Assamese and even Maharashtrians also share an affection for the "king of fishes," nothing quite matches the Bengali fervour for hilsa.

However, for Hindu Bengalis in West Bengal or elsewhere in India, celebrations like Durga Puja (the autumnal festival of the mother goddess) or Jamai Shoshti (a day-long celebration in honour of son-in-laws) are considered incomplete without hilsa on the table.

During the Durga Puja, which begins next month, most Bengali kitchens become rich with the fragrance of special cuisine, including hilsa. Typically cooked in mustard oil, the fish is incorporated into fine, indulgent dishes during the five-day autumnal celebrations.

For many, these festivities are closely entwined with gastronomic pleasure. Consider a chunky piece of Padmar Illish floating in a canary yellow, mustard-based gravy or delicately steamed and wrapped in a banana leaf.

But no more!

Ban backstory

The ban marks the end of erstwhile goodwill culture initiated by Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who used to send consignments of hilsa to India every year between August and October, often coinciding with Hindu festive months.

Relevantly, this is not the first ban on the export of Bangladesh's national fish. An earlier ban was imposed in 2012 and continued until 2020, due to demands in Bangladesh's local market.

However, in 2023 Hasina's government approved the export of 3,950 million metric tons of the celebrated fish around Durga Puja. Nine truckloads of fish arrived at the border town Petrapole in West Bengal, each containing five tons of hilsa. The fish was a special gesture to Indian/Bengali hilsa-lovers.

Notably, Bangladesh has been the global leader in the production of hilsa, a fish with wide geographical habitat, found in the rivers and estuaries of Myanmar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and as far as Iraq and Iran in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Bangladesh says that this most recent ban is to reserve the produce for its local market, but the move is also reflective of growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, following the August overthrow of Sheikh Hasina.