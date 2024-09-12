BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Gaza's economy shrinks to a sixth, West Bank unemployment triples: UN
UN calls on the international community to halt Palestine's economic freefall, address the humanitarian crisis, and lay the groundwork for lasting peace and development.
Gaza's economy shrinks to a sixth, West Bank unemployment triples: UN
A total of more than 300,000 jobs have been lost in the occupied West Bank since the Israeli war on Gaza began in October last year. / Photo: AA
September 12, 2024

Gaza's economy has shrunk to less than a sixth of its size when Israel's war began nearly a year ago, while unemployment in the occupied West Bank has nearly tripled, a UN report said, underscoring the challenges of reconstruction.

The report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Thursday described Gaza's economy as "in ruins" more than 11 months after Israel launched a military offensive there that has reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

The UN trade body said the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule under Israeli occupation in the West Bank, is under "immense pressure" that is jeopardising its ability to function.

"The Palestinian economy is in freefall," UNCTAD Deputy Secretary General Pedro Manuel Moreno told reporters in Geneva.

"The report calls for the international community to halt this economic freefall, address the humanitarian crisis, and lay the groundwork for lasting peace and development," he said, calling for a comprehensive recovery plan.

Declining international aid and revenue deductions and withholdings by Israel — which UNCTAD estimated at more than $1.4 billion since 2019 — are adding to the strain on the Palestinians, the report said.

RelatedQuarter of Gaza's wounded facing life-altering disabilities: WHO

'Alarming economic decline'

Recommended

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who ordered the funds to be withheld, accuses the PA of supporting the October 7 attack on Israel. The PA denies promoting violence. Israel also routinely deducts so-called "martyr payments" paid by the PA to families of those, fighters and civilians included, killed by Israeli forces.

The document described "a rapid and alarming economic decline" in the occupied West Bank, which has suffered a surge in violence since the Gaza war.

A total of more than 300,000 jobs have been lost in the occupied West Bank since the war began, UNCTAD said, driving up the unemployment rate there from 12.9 percent to 32 percent.

UNCTAD blamed the decline on the violence, which the UN says has resulted in the deaths of more than 650 Palestinians since October 7 as well as new Israeli trade restrictions such as checkpoints.

Israel, which does not give Palestinian death tolls, says around 40 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians outside Gaza since October 7.

The Israeli war on Gaza started on October 7 last year. Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea