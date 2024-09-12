TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
US should act on 'arbitrary' murder just like Türkiye - Eygi's father
Türkiye has initiated an investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli soldiers on Thursday.
US should act on 'arbitrary' murder just like Türkiye - Eygi's father
Eygi, who lives in the US, met with his relatives and friends at his father's house in Altinkum neighbourhood of Didim district of Aydin and accepted condolences. / Photo: AA
September 12, 2024

Suat Eygi, father of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli soldiers, has expressed his disappointment at the US government's tolerance of arbitrary killings.

"I was very happy to learn that our state is pursuing the arbitrary murder and opening an investigation, and I hope we expect the same from the American government," Eygi said.

Eygi, who lives in the US, met with his relatives and friends at his father's house in Altinkum neighbourhood of Didim district of Aydin and accepted condolences.

Eygi stated that Aysenur was a wonderful person and said: "Aysenur was sensitive to human rights, nature and everything. She travelled to Brazil, Australia, Mexico for nature, and all over the world for people, wherever there was a need... Aysenur was a special person."

"America is usually quick to respond to injustices or killings that affect its citizens in any country. But when it comes to Israel, there seems to be an effort to avoid the issue. But I want to believe that the US will listen to the conscience of its people," he further commented.

"She pursued her ideals"

"Ayse was just 10 months old when we moved to America, where she grew up, studied, and became a citizen. As such, the American government bears a responsibility as well, and I hope it will demonstrate the same level of sensitivity."

He also reflected on Aysenur’s dedication, explaining that she had been a human rights advocate since childhood.

Eygi described how, despite a good education in the US and the opportunity to live a comfortable life, she chose to pursue her ideals and leave everything behind to go to the Middle East, demonstrating her strong idealism.

Recommended

Eygi explained that the funeral will first be held in Istanbul tomorrow morning, then proceed to Izmir, and the burial will be on Saturday.

Eygi said that although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to contact him, he was unable to speak to him. He said he was too sad to talk to anyone on the first day he heard about the murder.

Investigation launched by Türkiye

Türkiye has initiated an investigation into the killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli soldiers, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on Thursday.

Tunc said that Türkiye could not remain silent over the killing of its citizen in an "unlawful terrorist attack by Israeli attackers," adding that the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a probe under domestic law.

The investigation was opened under crimes committed against Turkish citizens in a foreign country.

Individuals implicated will face charges of “premeditated murder” categorized under “crimes against humanity.”

Türkiye will additionally seek international arrest warrants via a red notice, calling for the apprehension of those accountable.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan