Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called on the global community to ensure a dignified future for children in conflict zones, emphasising the need for immediate action to safeguard their rights and well-being.

In a video message at the 4th Spouses of Leaders Summit held in Kiev, she highlighted the plight of children in war-torn regions like Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza, stating that the world owes these children a future beyond "fighting or dying."

Addressing the summit, which focused on "child safety," Erdogan expressed concern over the increasing threats to children's rights in conflict zones. She pointed out the tragic reality that infants are being buried without ever being registered, and children’s deaths are seen as mere war casualties.

"Humanity's future flourishes through children, yet today we are witnessing a global test in protecting their right to life," she said.

Emine Erdogan drew particular attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where children are dying every ten minutes, and nine out of ten face starvation and thirst.