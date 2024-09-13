TÜRKİYE
Turkish First Lady calls for global action to protect children in war zones
Emine Erdogan emphasises that while children are the foundation of humanity's future, the world faces a profound challenge in safeguarding their right to life.
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan expressed concern over the increasing threats to children's rights in conflict zones. / Photo: AA
September 13, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called on the global community to ensure a dignified future for children in conflict zones, emphasising the need for immediate action to safeguard their rights and well-being.

In a video message at the 4th Spouses of Leaders Summit held in Kiev, she highlighted the plight of children in war-torn regions like Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza, stating that the world owes these children a future beyond "fighting or dying."

Addressing the summit, which focused on "child safety," Erdogan expressed concern over the increasing threats to children's rights in conflict zones. She pointed out the tragic reality that infants are being buried without ever being registered, and children’s deaths are seen as mere war casualties.

"Humanity's future flourishes through children, yet today we are witnessing a global test in protecting their right to life," she said.

Emine Erdogan drew particular attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where children are dying every ten minutes, and nine out of ten face starvation and thirst.

She asked, "How can we accept a world where a child says, 'I am so tired, I want to die and rest,' preferring death over life?"

Türkiye’s support for children

Emine Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye’s role in supporting children displaced by conflict, particularly in hosting nearly 1,500 Ukrainian children and their caretakers.

She praised the efforts of Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenskyy in protecting Ukrainian children and called for the war to end with a "just and lasting peace."

The Spouses of Leaders Summit, initiated by Zelenskyy in 2021, aims to create a global platform for addressing humanitarian challenges and implementing joint projects for global well-being.

