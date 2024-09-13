Since its discovery on the banks of the Nile in 1912, the 3,400-year-old bust of Egyptian queen Nefertiti has been on display thousands of miles away in Berlin.

Egyptian authorities have repeatedly asked for the statue to be returned, along with other important "looted" artefacts that are scattered across museums in Europe and the United States.

Recently, former Egyptian Antiquities Minister Zahi Hawass launched a petition for the Nefertiti bust to be returned, once again opening up the conversation on repatriating "stolen" artefacts to their countries of origin.

"This bust, unparalleled in history for its historical and aesthetic value, is in Germany, but it's time for it to return to Egypt," Hawass said in a statement.

Here is a list of some other well-known artefacts that have been the subject of longstanding controversy.

Rosetta stone

In addition to the Nefertiti bust, Hawass has also launched a petition for the return of the Rosetta stone from the British Museum.

The table was excavated from Egypt during the Napoleonic campaign in 1799 and then claimed by the British in 1801 after French defeat and withdrawal.

It dates back to 196 BCE and is considered to be the most significant of Egyptian discoveries since it helped decipher the ancient hieroglyphic script.

Parthenon sculptures

Sometimes referred to as the Elgin Marbles, after the seventh Earl of Elgin, authorities in Greece have long demanded the return of the Parthenon sculptures, which were extracted from the Acropolis of Athens between 1801 and 1812.

Lord Elgin had the sculptures shipped to Britain with the intention of creating a private museum but was forced to sell them to cover his divorce settlement.

In 1816, the British Museum acquired them.

Koh-i-Noor diamond