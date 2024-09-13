WORLD
Israeli sniper kills UNRWA worker in occupied West Bank raid
This marks the first time in more than 10 years that a UNRWA staff member has been killed in the occupied West Bank.
A UNRWA worker pushes a cart in the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2024

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said one of its employees was killed by an Israeli sniper in the northern occupied West Bank.

The worker, a sanitation labourer, was shot on the roof of his home.

"An UNRWA sanitation labourer in the northern West Bank was shot and killed on the roof of his home by a sniper yesterday," the agency said on X on Friday.

"This marks the first time an UNRWA staff member was killed in the West Bank in more than 10 years."

"UNRWA mourns the death of a colleague killed overnight in El Far'a Camp, in the northern West Bank," the agency said in a statement.

The statement noted Sufyan Jaber Abed Jawwad was shot dead on the roof of his home by a sniper early on Thursday morning during an overnight Israeli military raid.

The Israeli army on Thursday evening withdrew from the northern occupied West Bank cities of Tulkarem and Tubas, ending days-long military offensives that killed 14 Palestinians.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank amid Israel's devastating military offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,100 victims, mostly women and children, since last October 7.

Over 700 people have since been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation followed a landmark opinion by the International Court of Justice on July 19 that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
