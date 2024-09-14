WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia, Ukraine exchange over 100 prisoners
Moscow and Kiev have carried out almost 60 exchanges of prisoners of war since the war began in February 2022.
Russia, Ukraine exchange over 100 prisoners
All released Russian military personnel are currently in neighbouring Belarus. / Photo: AP
September 14, 2024

Russia and Ukraine held another war prisoners' exchange, with each side releasing 103 people, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.

"On September 14 of this year, as a result of a negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the (Russia’s) Kursk region were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 103 prisoners of war of Ukraine's armed forces were returned," the ministry said in a statement.

In a surprise move, Ukraine last month sent troops into Russia's Kursk region and claimed to capture many settlements there.

"The United Arab Emirates played a humanitarian mediation role in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity,” it added.

Recommended

All released Russian military personnel are currently in neighbouring Belarus. They will be transferred to Russia and will receive treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions run by the Defense Ministry, it noted.

Russia and Ukraine have carried out almost 60 exchanges of prisoners of war since the war began in February 2022.

Before the latest swap, the two countries each exchanged 115 prisoners of war on August 24 in a swap coordinated by Türkiye and done on Turkish soil.

RelatedRussia, Ukraine exchange 115 prisoners each facilitated by UAE
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control