Russia and Ukraine held another war prisoners' exchange, with each side releasing 103 people, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.

"On September 14 of this year, as a result of a negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the (Russia’s) Kursk region were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 103 prisoners of war of Ukraine's armed forces were returned," the ministry said in a statement.

In a surprise move, Ukraine last month sent troops into Russia's Kursk region and claimed to capture many settlements there.

"The United Arab Emirates played a humanitarian mediation role in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity,” it added.