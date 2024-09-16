At least 15 people have died from severe flooding in central and eastern Europe, as days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst banks across Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Germany and neighbouring countries.

A low-pressure system dubbed Storm Boris has unleashed heavy downpours from Austria to Romania, turning streets into rivers and destroying homes.

Thousands of people have also been forced to flee their homes as the storm ravages the region, bringing some of the worst floods seen in nearly 30 years.

In Poland and the Czech Republic, officials reported floodwaters reaching record heights, with emergency services scrambling to respond.

In southwestern Poland, one person drowned on Sunday as floodwaters submerged parts of Klodzko County.

In Austria, a firefighter was killed while taking part in rescue operations, and in Romania, authorities confirmed the deaths of two more people following four fatalities the previous day.

Authorities in Lower Austria declared the region a disaster zone after rivers in the area reached critical levels.

While rivers in the Czech-Polish border area were starting to recede on Monday, flooding was widening to more parts and leaving bigger cities in both countries on alert.

In the Czech Republic, a rising Morava River overnight put Litovel, a city 230 km east of the capital Prague with a population of nearly 10,000, around 70 percent under water and shut down schools and health facilities, its mayor said in a video on Facebook.

Flooded parts of northeastern Czech regional capital Ostrava forced closures of a power plant supplying heat and hot water to the city as well as two chemical plants.

More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday evening on X as he called an extraordinary government session for Monday.

Czech Television reported the first confirmed victim on Monday, adding to casualties across the region.

Bridges collapse, towns submerged

As rescue efforts continue, the flooding has caused widespread damage to infrastructure. In the historic Polish town of Glucholazy, a bridge collapsed near the Czech border on Sunday morning.