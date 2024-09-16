WORLD
Hundreds escape after massive flood causes prison wall collapse in Nigeria
A major dam collapsed on September 10, unleashing severe flooding that left 30 people dead and over a million displaced, and prompted evacuations across Borno state.
Security personnel were able to recapture seven of the inmates and an operation is still ongoing to locate the rest. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 16, 2024

Nigerian authorities have said 281 inmates escaped after devastating floods brought down a prison’s walls in the country's northeast.

Officers attempted to evacuate the city of Maiduguri's main prison last week when they found out that the prisoners had escaped, Umar Abubakar, spokesperson for the Nigeria Correctional Services said in a statement on Sunday night.

“The floods brought down the walls of the correctional facilities including the Medium Security Custodial Centre, as well as the staff quarters in the city,” Abubakar said.

Security personnel were able to recapture seven of the inmates and an operation is still ongoing to locate the rest, he said.

A major dam collapsed on September 10, unleashing severe flooding that left 30 people dead and over a million displaced, and prompted evacuations across the state of Borno.

The collapse caused some of the state’s worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago.

The state government said the dam was at capacity due to unusually high rains.

Two years ago, heavy flooding in Nigeria killed more than 600 people across the country.

West Africa has experienced some of the heaviest flooding in decades this year, affecting over 2.3 million people, a threefold increase from 2023, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AP
