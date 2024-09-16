The United States military has announced it completed its withdrawal from Niger, after the African country demanded that its troops depart.

The two countries "announce that the withdrawal of US forces and assets from Niger is complete," US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Monday.

"The safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal was completed without complications, by the mutually decided date of September 15, 2024," AFRICOM said.

The United States had more than 1,000 troops in Niger as part of anti-militant missions in several Sahel nations of West Africa, including a major drone base near Agadez.

However, Niamey scrapped a military cooperation deal with Washington after the 2023 coup.

Niger in recent years has been a lynchpin in US and French strategy to combat militants in West Africa.