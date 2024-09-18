Polls opened early on Wednesday in India-administered Kashmir for crucial assembly elections, the first since 2014.

Voting will be held in three phases – September 18, September 25 and October 1 -- followed by counting and results on October 8.

"I gave my vote for development. For the last ten years, we were unable to exercise our democratic rights and I am happy that ... I am able to cast my ballot," said Mohammad Asim Bhat, a 23-year-old first-time voter.

According to the Election Commission of India, nearly 9 million people are registered to vote for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The seats are distributed between the two areas that together make up the union territory – 47 for Kashmir and 43 for Jammu.

A total of 219 candidates are in the fray for the 24 constituencies in the first phase, including 16 in southern Kashmir districts that until recently were the hub of a resurgent anti-India armed insurgency.

Contested territory

Jammu and Kashmir is India's only Muslim-majority territory and has been at the centre of a dispute with neighbouring Pakistan since 1947.

India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir in full but rule it in part, after having fought two of their three wars over the region.