US support to Ukraine outpaces aid for poor countries
While Ukraine receives billions in military and humanitarian aid from the US, support for regions stricken by war and crises like Sudan, Palestine, Yemen, Syria, and the Myanmar remains comparatively very limited.
Ukraine receives shipment of US military aid at Boryspil airport.  / Photo: Reuters
September 18, 2024

As the US continues to channel substantial aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, there is growing scrutiny over how it allocates resources to other global crises.

Since the war in Ukraine began, the US has committed tens of billions of dollars in assistance, including military, economic, and humanitarian aid.

This level of support dwarfs the aid provided to some of the world's poorest and most war-stricken regions, raising questions about America's foreign aid priorities.

In comparison, US assistance to countries like Sudan, Yemen, and Palestine remains much smaller, despite ongoing humanitarian catastrophes.

Sudan, for instance, is grappling with severe political instability and food shortages exacerbated by internal conflicts.

The United States announced last July nearly $203 million in humanitarian assistance for Sudan, a fraction of what it provided to Ukraine.

Yemen, which has been enduring a prolonged war since 2014, is another area of concern. The US provided nearly $1 billion in aid to Yemen in 2023 to address widespread famine and healthcare crises.

Last April, the US Department of Agriculture and the US Agency for International Development announced it will distribute $1 billion in US commodities to countries with high hunger rates. Yet, this pales in comparison to the enormous financial and military aid directed toward Ukraine.

Aid for Palestine falls short of Ukraine's aid package

For Palestine, during President Biden's administration, the US has resumed assistance after a suspension under the Trump administration, delivering around $500 million annually in support of development projects and humanitarian needs.

Despite this, the aid remains contentious due to ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine, and the amount still falls short of Ukraine's overall aid package.

The Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh has also seen limited US intervention. Since 2017, the US has provided about $2 billion in humanitarian assistance to support displaced Rohingya refugees, many of whom live in dire conditions in camps in Bangladesh.

While this aid is critical, it again highlights the stark contrast in funding when compared to US support for Ukraine.

Geopolitical importance, ethical dilemma

Meanwhile, Syria remains another complex case, with over a decade of civil war devastating its population.

US aid to Syria has fluctuated over the years, with recent figures showing an annual contribution of about $1 billion for humanitarian relief. Despite this, the level of assistance struggles to meet the enormous needs on the ground.

The US faces an ethical dilemma in prioritising military funding over humanitarian aid. Support for Israel and Ukraine, driven by geopolitical interests, overshadows global humanitarian needs.

This imbalance in aid distributions highlights the US's struggle to fulfil its global responsibilities, often leaving regions like Yemen, Sudan, and the Rohingya crisis underfunded.

Countries suffering from long-term conflicts and poverty receive significantly less support, showing a lack of US balance in its foreign policy with a poor focus on addressing humanitarian crises worldwide.

SOURCE:TRT World
