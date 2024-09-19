European Union employees protested the bloc's policy towards Palestine, demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all prisoners.

Staff of different EU institutions held a silent demonstration on Thursday against the bloc's policy towards Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, opening a banner that read "EU staff for peace and justice."

They also demanded the condemnation of all crimes and rights violations perpetrated in occupied Palestinian territories, the cessation of arms trade between EU member states and Israel, and the cancellation of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

The protesters also called for the implementation of recent decisions by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where Israel is facing accusations of genocide in its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

"Once again, EU staff are joining together outside the European institutions to stand in solidarity with occupied peoples," said Manus Carlisle, one of the organisers of the protest.

"In particular, today, we're standing in solidarity with the people in the occupied territories of Ukraine and specifically in Palestine, because again, we are seeing over and over again breaches of international law happening on our dime in Palestine and in Ukraine," he told Anadolu.

"We've seen in the past that the EU and its member states have been able to act in a very coordinated manner in the face of Russia's brutal onslaught of Ukraine, and yet we've seen complete inaction when it comes to Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine and the onslaught continuing in Gaza," he said.