Israeli forces intensify onslaught on Rafah, kill 27 people across Gaza
Israeli forces carry on their brutal assault in Gaza with tank and air strikes, killing dozens of Palestinians across the besieged enclave.
An armored vehicle stands among damaged buildings in the background in Gaza, September 13, 2024. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 20, 2024

Israeli forces have killed at least 27 Palestinians in tank and air strikes on north and central areas of Gaza, medics said, as tanks advanced further into northwest Rafah near the border with Egypt.

Palestinian health officials said on Friday shelling by Israeli tanks killed eight people and wounded several others in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central area of Gaza, and six others were killed in an air strike on a house in Gaza City.

In the northern town of Beit Hanoun, an Israeli strike on a car killed and wounded several Palestinians, medics said.

Israel's unrelenting war on the besieged enclave carried on even as a parallel conflict in the Lebanon-Israel border area involving Hamas' allies Hezbollah intensified.

Meanwhile, some Palestinians displaced by the Israeli assault on Gaza said they feared their temporary beachside camp would be inundated by high waves.

In the southern city of Rafah, where the Israeli army has been operating since May, tanks advanced further to the northwest area backed by aircraft, residents said.

They also reported heavy fire and explosions echoing in the eastern areas of the city, where Israeli forces blew up several houses, according to residents and Hamas media.

"Our fighters are engaged in fierce gun battles against Israeli forces, who advanced into Tanour neighbourhood in Rafah," Hamas armed wing said in a statement.

The Israeli military has claimed that forces operating in Rafah had in past weeks killed hundreds of Palestinian fighters, located tunnels and explosives and destroyed military infrastructure.

Israel's demand to keep control of the southern border line between Rafah and Egypt has been the focus of an international effort to conclude a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The United States and mediators Qatar and Egypt have for months attempted to secure a truce but have failed to bring Israel and Hamas to a final agreement.

Two obstacles have been especially difficult - Israel's demand that it keep forces in the Philadelphi corridor between Gaza and Egypt, and the specifics of an exchange of Israeli captives for Palestinian detainees held by Israel.

Encroaching sea

In a new challenge to Palestinians displaced in the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, many were concerned about the danger of high waves. Some tents put up close to the beach flooded last week.

"Enough, enough, enough. We were pushed by the occupation (Israel) to the sea, where we believed it was safe, last week the sea flooded and washed away some tents, and that could happen again, where would we go?" said Shaban, 47, an electrical engineer displaced from Gaza City.

Israel's subsequent assault on the besieged enclave has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since a Hamas-led assault on 7 October, according to the local health ministry, while displacing almost the entire population of 2.3 million, triggering a famine crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court, which Israel denies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
