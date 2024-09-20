Israeli forces have killed at least 27 Palestinians in tank and air strikes on north and central areas of Gaza, medics said, as tanks advanced further into northwest Rafah near the border with Egypt.

Palestinian health officials said on Friday shelling by Israeli tanks killed eight people and wounded several others in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central area of Gaza, and six others were killed in an air strike on a house in Gaza City.

In the northern town of Beit Hanoun, an Israeli strike on a car killed and wounded several Palestinians, medics said.

Israel's unrelenting war on the besieged enclave carried on even as a parallel conflict in the Lebanon-Israel border area involving Hamas' allies Hezbollah intensified.

Meanwhile, some Palestinians displaced by the Israeli assault on Gaza said they feared their temporary beachside camp would be inundated by high waves.

In the southern city of Rafah, where the Israeli army has been operating since May, tanks advanced further to the northwest area backed by aircraft, residents said.

They also reported heavy fire and explosions echoing in the eastern areas of the city, where Israeli forces blew up several houses, according to residents and Hamas media.

"Our fighters are engaged in fierce gun battles against Israeli forces, who advanced into Tanour neighbourhood in Rafah," Hamas armed wing said in a statement.

The Israeli military has claimed that forces operating in Rafah had in past weeks killed hundreds of Palestinian fighters, located tunnels and explosives and destroyed military infrastructure.