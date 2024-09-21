Unusually heavy snowfall caused major disruption on South Africa’s roads with people still stranded at midday after spending the night stuck in their vehicles.

The key N3 highway linking Johannesburg and the east coast city of Durban was one of the worst affected on Saturday and several portions were closed, with even detours impassible, officials have said.

Emergency services were working to reach people in their vehicles but it was still not clear how many were affected and in what condition they were, N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra told the ENCA broadcaster.

"Emergency services have been working flat out through the night. They have been attempting to reach as many roads users as they can," Dhoogra said.

Blankets and meals had been delivered to some stranded motorists, the government of the KwaZulu-Natal province said in a statement.

Trucks had been parked on the side of the road since Friday, Road Traffic Management Corporation communications officer Simon Zwane told AFP. "Buses travelling between provinces have been stuck at petrol stations for around seven hours," he said.

Motorist Muhammad Goolam told the Newzroom Afrika channel that he had spent the night in his car with his children outside the town of Harrismith, around 270 kilometres southeast of Johannesburg.