CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Heavy snowfall in South Africa closes roads, strands motorists
South Africa's Border Management Authority has closed three border posts as the current conditions pose a significant danger.
Heavy snowfall in South Africa closes roads, strands motorists
South Africa snowfall. / Photo: AP Archive
September 21, 2024

Unusually heavy snowfall caused major disruption on South Africa’s roads with people still stranded at midday after spending the night stuck in their vehicles.

The key N3 highway linking Johannesburg and the east coast city of Durban was one of the worst affected on Saturday and several portions were closed, with even detours impassible, officials have said.

Emergency services were working to reach people in their vehicles but it was still not clear how many were affected and in what condition they were, N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra told the ENCA broadcaster.

"Emergency services have been working flat out through the night. They have been attempting to reach as many roads users as they can," Dhoogra said.

Blankets and meals had been delivered to some stranded motorists, the government of the KwaZulu-Natal province said in a statement.

Trucks had been parked on the side of the road since Friday, Road Traffic Management Corporation communications officer Simon Zwane told AFP. "Buses travelling between provinces have been stuck at petrol stations for around seven hours," he said.

Motorist Muhammad Goolam told the Newzroom Afrika channel that he had spent the night in his car with his children outside the town of Harrismith, around 270 kilometres southeast of Johannesburg.

Recommended

"Over 13 hours, food supplies out, I don’t see us managing to drive out of here without any assistant from emergency personnel," he said.

Some areas had seen up to two metres of snowfall, the Arrive Alive road safety campaign said in a post on X.

South Africa's Border Management Authority said it had closed three border posts with the kingdom of Lesotho as "the current conditions pose a significant danger."

More snow was expected with second-highest orange warnings in place for several parts of the country, South African Weather Services forecaster Luthando Masimini told AFP. "It's an extreme case," he said.

Away from the danger areas, the rare phenomenon drew people excited to see the snow. Justin Nadasem Baker drove for three hours from Johannesburg with his family to Warden, about 50 kilometres from Harrismith.

"It was a three-hour drive. We are excited. It has been many, many years since we saw snow," he told AFP.

RelatedHow climate change worsened Eastern Africa's drought
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter