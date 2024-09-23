Eight Palestinians, including two women and five children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting a school sheltering displaced civilians and a home in central Gaza.

A mother and her four children were killed, and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Samak family’s home in Deir al Balah city on Monday, the Gaza Civil Defense said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Civil Defense added that an Israeli airstrike on Khaled Bin Al-Waleed School in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp killed a man, his wife, and their daughter, and injured others.

Repeated displacement

Since October 7, Israeli forces have bombed 183 displacement centres and shelters across Gaza, according to Gaza's media office.

Palestinians have faced repeated displacement, as the Israeli military orders residents of various areas to evacuate ahead of airstrikes and ground incursions.