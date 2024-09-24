Türkiye continues to strengthen its tourism sector, drawing an increasing number of international visitors each year.

The country welcomed 35.8 million foreign tourists in the first eight months of 2024, marking a 7.1 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Russians topped the list of visitors with 4.55 million arrivals from January to August, followed closely by 4.38 million tourists from Germany and 3.1 million from the UK.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city and a major tourist destination, received 34.3 percent of all foreign visitors, totaling nearly 12.27 million.