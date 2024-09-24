TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s Development Road project inches closer to implementation
The road and rail network aims to connect the Persian Gulf to Europe.
"As discussions about financing progress, the involved nations are aiming to initiate construction in 2025," Uraloglu said. / Photo: AA
September 24, 2024

The Development Road project, which aims to connect Türkiye to the Persian Gulf through a network of 1,200 kilometres of railway and highway lines, has reached a critical phase, says Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu

Speaking at InnoTrans 2024, the world's largest railway exhibition, on Tuesday, he highlighted the impact of ongoing conflicts in the region that have led to a 30 percent decline in freight vessel traffic through the Suez Canal.

With shipping actively seeking alternative routes to transport goods, Uraloglu stressed that the Development Road project could serve as a vital alternative to meet this growing demand.

“The Development Road project can meet the need for such alternatives,” Uraloglu said.

New trade, energy corridor

Recommended

As discussions on the finances of the project progress, the countries involved are aiming to initiate construction by next year, paving the way for a new trade and energy corridor through the railway and highway network, he said.

The Development Road Project is a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at connecting Iraq to Europe via Türkiye. This project involves the construction of a 1,200-kilometre highway and railway corridor stretching from the Iraqi port of Basra to the Turkish port of Mersin.

By providing a more efficient and cost-effective transportation route, the Development Road is expected to boost economic development in both Iraq and Türkiye and enhance regional connectivity.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project was signed on April 23, 2024, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Iraq.

