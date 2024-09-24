The Development Road project, which aims to connect Türkiye to the Persian Gulf through a network of 1,200 kilometres of railway and highway lines, has reached a critical phase, says Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu

Speaking at InnoTrans 2024, the world's largest railway exhibition, on Tuesday, he highlighted the impact of ongoing conflicts in the region that have led to a 30 percent decline in freight vessel traffic through the Suez Canal.

With shipping actively seeking alternative routes to transport goods, Uraloglu stressed that the Development Road project could serve as a vital alternative to meet this growing demand.

“The Development Road project can meet the need for such alternatives,” Uraloglu said.

New trade, energy corridor