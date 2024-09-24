Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has addressed a broad spectrum of topics during his speech at the annual UN General Assembly, including Islamophobia, the war in Ukraine and Sudan, the crisis in Libya and issues concerning Cyprus.

“We are witnessing Islamophobia, xenophobia, and racism spreading around the world like poisonous ivy,” Erdogan remarked, highlighting the growing number of Islamophobic attacks globally.

Erdogan also drew attention to the fact that almost every day there is an attack on mosques and the holy book of Islam.

"In the middle of Europe, people's houses are being set on fire and their most basic rights are being blatantly usurped on the basis of their ethnic and religious identity. No one can ignore this growing danger anymore," Erdogan added.

He also expressed anticipation for the swift appointment of a Special Representative to combat Islamophobia at the UN, as outlined in the draft resolution adopted on March 15, 2024.

Related Türkiye leads Muslim nations in addressing Islamophobia

Conflicts in Ukraine, Libya, Sudan

Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Erdogan said: "As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, we are still far from peace. As the arms race accelerates, the space for diplomacy is shrinking. "

"In this process, we will continue to rigorously implement the Montreux Straits Convention," Erdogan added as Türkiye's geographical position is crucial for the logistics of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Turkish President also highlighted Türkiye's efforts to ensure stability in Libya. "We are committed to supporting Libya in establishing political stability and unity. In these challenging times, we call on all nations to stand by Libya and contribute to the peace process."