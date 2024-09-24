WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sri Lanka's President Dissanayake dissolves parliament, calls snap poll
A government notification says that the parliament is dissolved effective midnight on Tuesday, and that parliamentary elections were set for November 14.
Sri Lanka's President Dissanayake dissolves parliament, calls snap poll
Dissanayake ordered the new assembly to hold its first session on November 21, as he dissolved the 225-member parliament in which his People's Liberation Front (JVP) had just three seats, according to a notification in the official government gazette / Photo: AFP
September 24, 2024

Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has dissolved Parliament and called for parliamentary elections in less than three weeks in an effort to consolidate power after his weekend election victory.

A government notification said that Parliament was dissolved effective midnight on Tuesday and that parliamentary elections were set for November 14.

The move was expected, as Dissanayake had vowed to do so during his election campaign.

Dissanayake’s party holds only three seats in the 225-member Parliament and the early election could help him take control of the chamber while his approval ratings remain intact following his win in Saturday's polling.

The dissolution came hours after Dissanayake swore in a female lawmaker in his coalition as his prime minister, making her the country’s first woman to head the government in 24 years.

Harini Amarasuriya, 54, a university lecturer and activist, comes from a similar background as Dissanayake and both are members of the Marxist-leaning National People’s Power coalition, which remains in the opposition in Parliament.

Recommended

His victory in Saturday’s election over ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa came as Sri Lankans rejected the old political guard whom they blamed for pushing the country into an unprecedented economic crisis.

The last woman to serve as prime minister, the second most powerful position after the president, was Sirimavo Bandaranaike.

She was also the world’s first female head of government when she took up the post in 1960 and served three terms until 2000.

RelatedDissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control