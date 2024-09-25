A Turkish aircraft has arrived in Lebanon carrying medical aid and supplies to support the Lebanese healthcare system amid ongoing Israeli bombings that have killed hundreds of people.

"The Turkish medical aid aircraft sends a message of solidarity with our (Lebanese) people in the face of Israel's brutal assault," Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday.

The Israeli army has launched waves of deadly airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 570 people and injuring over 1,800 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been firing at each other since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7.