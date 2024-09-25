TÜRKİYE
Türkiye send medical aid to Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
It's a message of solidarity with the Lebanese people, says Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad.
A military cargo plane, carrying medical supplies sent from Turkiye to Lebanon lands at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. / Photo: AA
September 25, 2024

A Turkish aircraft has arrived in Lebanon carrying medical aid and supplies to support the Lebanese healthcare system amid ongoing Israeli bombings that have killed hundreds of people.

"The Turkish medical aid aircraft sends a message of solidarity with our (Lebanese) people in the face of Israel's brutal assault," Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday.

The Israeli army has launched waves of deadly airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday morning, killing nearly 570 people and injuring over 1,800 others, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Hezbollah and Israel have been firing at each other since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,400 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7.

The international community has warned against the strikes on Lebanon, as they raise the specter of spreading the Gaza conflict regionally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
