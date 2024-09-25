BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
IMF board approves $7B bailout package for cash-strapped Pakistan
Islamabad will receive the loan in installments over 37 months, with the first installment expected soon, though the exact date is not yet known.
IMF board approves $7B bailout package for cash-strapped Pakistan
The development comes more than two months after the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan for the new loan. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 25, 2024

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a new $7 billion loan for cash-strapped Pakistan, authorities have said, more than two months after the two sides said they had reached an agreement.

The loan — which Islamabad will receive in instalments over 37 months — is aimed at boosting Pakistan's ailing economy, officials said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement hailed the deal that his team had been negotiating with the IMF since June. He thanked Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF and her team, for the approval.

Islamabad expects to receive the first instalment of the loan soon, though its exact date was not immediately known.

The development comes more than two months after the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan for the new loan.

Recommended

It also came a day after officials said the global lender's executive board would approve the loan on Wednesday, adding that Pakistan had met all the conditions set by the lender.

Pakistan for decades has been relying on IMF loans to meet its economic needs.

Sharif thanked China and other friendly countries for facilitating Pakistan's deal with the IMF.

RelatedIMF approves final tranche of $3 billion Pakistan bailout fund
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea