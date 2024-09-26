Thursday, September 26, 2024

1849 GMT –– Lebanon has said that the death toll from Israeli assaults across the country hit 1,540 since last October.

The country's Disaster Risk Management Unit said in a report the number injured stands at 5,410 and "the number of displaced individuals registered in approved shelters had risen to 77,100 by Wednesday afternoon."

The report said shelters in public facilities have increased to 565, including public schools, educational complexes, vocational institutes and agricultural centres.

It noted that thousands more have travelled by air or crossed Lebanese territory to Syria, and the agency estimated that the actual number far exceeds the official count.

1807 GMT –– Tel Aviv-Beirut ceasefire call was coordinated with Israel: US

The White House said that an all-out war between Israel and Lebanon is not the answer, a day after the US and its allies called for a temporary ceasefire in a joint statement, which it said was coordinated with Israel.

"We and our allies partners don't believe in all-out war. That's the answer here. That's not we want to see," said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing.

Late Wednesday, the US, EU, and nine other nations called on Israel and Hezbollah to agree to a 21-day ceasefire amid an escalation in their cross-border warfare.

Jean-Pierre said the call for the temporary truce aimed to open up space to achieve a deal for civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes and securely. "And I would add that the statement was indeed coordinated with the Israeli side," said the spokesperson.

1804 GMT –– 'No alternative to UNRWA': UN chief urges world leaders to support agency

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to increase support for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), which provides essential services to nearly 6 million people.

A high-level meeting, co-organised by Jordan and Sweden, in support of UNRWA was held on the margins of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York where Guterres described the situation in Gaza as "beyond imagination."

"We have failed the people of Gaza. They are in a living hell that somehow gets even worse by the day," he said.

He emphasised that "there is no alternative to UNRWA” and urged all UN member states to "work on all fronts to intensify support for the agency’s vital mission."

1738 GMT –– Egypt backs regional initiatives for de-escalation

Egypt said it supports all initiatives to achieve a comprehensive de-escalation in the region, stressing that the key to peace lies in halting Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry statement came after joint declarations from the US, Western and Arab nations, excluding Egypt, that supported a temporary 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Egypt warned that “Israeli actions and violations are pushing the Middle East towards uncontrollable chaos and confrontation, endangering the region’s populations,” after an escalation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including strikes in Beirut, and Tel Aviv’s assault against Gaza.

The statement reaffirmed “Egypt’s commitment to working with regional and international partners to contain the escalating conflict,” and urged “an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire in both Gaza and Lebanon.”

1727 GMT –– Erodgan condemns Israeli premier's presence at UN, urges action against Tel Aviv

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presence at the United Nations General Assembly, which he considered a "shame.”

"It is truly a source of shame that a criminal (Netanyahu), who committed genocide in Palestine, can take his place under the roof of the UN. This is a betrayal of the memories of the babies, children, mothers, fathers, UN officials, journalists, and many others who have been brutally murdered," Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday at the Turkish House in New York.

"The UN General Assembly will either treat the murderer (Netanyahu) as he deserves or this shameful situation will go down in UN history as a black mark," he added.

1644 GMT –– Another full-scale war could be 'devastating' for both Israel, Lebanon, warns US defence chief

The United States defence chief said the situation in Lebanon and northern Israel is "deeply troubling," warning that another full-scale war could be "devastating" for both countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his British and Australian counterparts in London, Lloyd Austin said that almost a year later, tens of thousands of Israeli and Lebanese civilians still cannot safely return home.

"We now face the risk of an all-out war, another full-scale war would could be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon," he warned.

Austin said a diplomatic solution is "the only way" to ensure that displaced civilians on both sides of the border can finally go back home.

1607 GMT –– Yemen Houthis 'will not hesitate' to support Hezbollah: leader

The leader of Yemen's Houthis said the Iran-backed group "will not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah" as cross-border fire between the Lebanese group and Israel intensifies.

In a televised address, Abdul Malik al Houthi condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, saying they aim to block Hezbollah, also backed by Iran, from "supporting Gaza and the Palestinian people".

1520 GMT –– At least 2 killed in Israeli strike targeting Hezbollah commander in Beirut suburb

At least two people were killed and 15 others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a Hezbollah commander in the southern suburb of Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry and Israeli army said.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA said three missiles were fired into a residential apartment in a 10-story building in the Qaem neighborhood in the capital Beirut.

The Israeli army confirmed that the strike targeted Mohammed Hussein Sarour, who it said was the head of Hezbollah's aerial force unit.

There was no immediate comment yet from Hezbollah on the Israeli strike.

1516 GMT –– Israeli air strike hits school in Gaza, killing 11

An Israeli air strike hit a school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza, killing at least 11 people and wounding 22, including women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military confirmed it struck the school in the Jabalia refugee camp, saying it was targeting Hamas members inside who were planning attacks on Israeli troops.

1501 GMT –– Israel secures $8.7B US aid package

Israel said it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts and to maintain a qualitative military edge in the region.

The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defence systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system, David's Sling and an advanced laser system.

The aid announcement came after negotiations at the Pentagon between Eyal Zamir, the director general of Israel's defence ministry, and US defence officials, including acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory, Israel's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defence system currently in its later stages of development," it said.

1446 GMT –– Palestine urges world to stop Israeli 'madness' in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the United Nations General Assembly to stop Israel's war in Gaza, saying Israel had almost entirely destroyed Gaza and it was no longer fit for life.

"This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people," he told the 193-member General Assembly

Abbas also added that Israel, which refuses to implement UN resolutions is not worthy of membership in the organisation.

1444 GMT –– Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from Israeli government

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to withdraw from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition if he agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Ben-Gvir told Netanyahu that his Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party “will not vote with the coalition if the government agrees to a temporary cease-fire with Hezbollah,” Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

The extremist minister also threatened during a party meeting “to leave the government if the ceasefire was permanent.”

"We will not abandon the residents of the north. Every day that this cease-fire is in effect and Israel does not fight in the north – Otzma Yehudit is not committed to the coalition," Ben-Gvir said.

1235 GMT –– Death toll from Israeli assault on Gaza tops 41,500 – ministry

At least 41,534 Palestinians have been killed and 96,092 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7th, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

1216 GMT –– Indonesian president condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Indonesia's president has condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon and called on the world and the UN to act promptly to prevent more casualties, according to local media.

"We ask nations of the world and the UN to respond promptly to prevent more victims of the Israeli attack," state-run Antara News quoted Joko Widodo as saying. He also directed the foreign minister to repatriate Indonesian nationals from Lebanon.

1156 GMT –– World wants ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border: Blinken

Countries around the world, including leading Arab nations, those in the G7 and the European Union, want a halt to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Asked about Israel's rejection of a US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal, Blinken told MSNBC: "The world is speaking clearly for virtually all of the key countries in Europe and in the region on the need for the ceasefire."

He added that he would be meeting with Israeli officials in New York later.

1142 GMT –– UK premier, Palestinian president calls for immediate ceasefire

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met to discuss the escalating crisis in Gaza, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire.

"We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a surge in humanitarian aid getting in," they agreed on Wednesday, acknowledging the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to an official UK statement.

Speaking on the sidelines of this week’s UN General Assembly, Starmer expressed deep concern over the human cost of the Gaza conflict, saying "the loss of civilian life has been intolerable," with over 41,534 people killed over the last year, according to official figures.

Both leaders also strongly condemned rising violence from illegal Israeli settlers and the expansion of their settlements in the West Bank.

1133 GMT –– India asks citizens to leave Lebanon amid Israeli attacks

India has asked its nationals to leave Lebanon over Israeli attacks, according to a fresh travel advisory.

"In view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Indian Embassy in Lebanon's capital Beirut said in a statement.

It also said all Indian nationals in Lebanon are strongly advised to leave Lebanon.

"Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut ..," it added.

1054 GMT –– Israel army hits Hezbollah infrastructure on Syria-Lebanon border

The Israeli military said that its fighter jets struck infrastructure on the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah, as cross-border attacks continued amid calls for a ceasefire.