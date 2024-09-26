Within 30 years, sea levels will rise at least 15 centimetres on several Pacific island nations, regardless of what cuts are made to greenhouse gas emissions, new NASA analysis shows.

Under different emission scenarios, researchers projected sea level rises for Tuvalu, Kiribati, Fiji and Nauru, finding some countries could experience localised flooding a few times a year.

Others could be submerged for nearly half a year, according to the analysis released Wednesday.

Almost the entire country of Tuvalu is vulnerable to flooding, NASA found.

Even under a best-case scenario - if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels - sea levels will rise 23 centimetres (nine inches) by 2054.

"Everyone (in Tuvalu) lives by the coast or along the coastline, so everyone gets heavily affected by this," said youth climate activist Grace Malie, who is from the island.

"The future of the young people of Tuvalu is already at stake," Malie added.

The low-lying archipelago has a mean elevation of just two metres (6.5 feet) above sea level and two of Tuvalu's nine islands have already largely disappeared.

'Consistent' sea level estimates

NASA researcher Ben Hamlington said rising seas vary from region to region -- due to melting glaciers or topography of coastlines -- but Pacific projections were "surprisingly consistent".

Within the next 30 years under a business-as-usual scenario, rising sea levels across Kiribati and Fiji will reach 27 centimetres and 28 centimetres, respectively.