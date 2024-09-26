The European Union has rejected as "reckless and irresponsible" a plan by President Vladimir Putin to authorise a nuclear response to a massive air attack on Russia.

"Not for the first time, Putin is playing (a) gamble with his nuclear arsenal," EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told reporters on Thursday. "We of course strongly reject these threats."

Putin on Wednesday announced an updated nuclear doctrine that would allow the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states when they are supported by nuclear powers - a clear reference to Ukraine and its Western backers.

The proposed broadening of Russia's nuclear rules, which Putin himself has the power to approve, comes as Ukraine seeks permission from Western allies to use long-range weaponry to strike targets deep inside Russia.

Kiev says it is necessary to target Russia's airfields and military infrastructure that it uses to launch attacks on Ukraine. The United States and other Western countries are cautious about enabling further escalation.