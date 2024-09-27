Saudi Arabia has announced the creation of an international alliance aimed at establishing a Palestinian state and implementing a two-state solution.

"Today, on behalf of the Arab and Islamic nations, along with our European partners, we announce the launch of the International Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution. We invite you to join this initiative," Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told a Thursday ministerial meeting on the Palestinian issue and efforts for peace.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, he did not give further details on the alliance, but made the case for such an international effort.

Faisal decried the "catastrophic humanitarian crisis" caused by Tel Aviv's war in Gaza and the "severe violations committed by Israeli occupying forces in the West Bank", said the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He described these actions as part of a "broader policy of occupation and violent extremism".

"The right to self-defence cannot justify the killing of tens of thousands of civilians, systematic destruction, forced displacement, the use of starvation as a weapon of war, incitement to hatred, dehumanisation, or the use of systematic torture, including sexual violence and other documented crimes according to United Nations reports," he said.