CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Hurricane Helene surpasses 50 as millions without power
US state of Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis says the damage from Helene exceeded that of hurricanes Idalia and Debby, which both hit the same Big Bend region.
Death toll from Hurricane Helene surpasses 50 as millions without power
Residents arrive to their flooded home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, September 27, 2024, in Crystal River, Fla. / Photo: AP
September 28, 2024

At least 52 people have died across five US states battered by powerful storm Helene, authorities said, after torrential flooding prompted emergency responders to launch massive rescue operations.

Roads, homes and businesses were underwater –– many of them destroyed –– after Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near the Florida state capital Tallahassee overnight and surged north.

As darkness settled over the region Friday, more than 4.2 million customers were without power across 10 states, from Florida up to Ohio, according to tracker poweroutage.us.

And while Helene weakened to a tropical storm and eventually a post-tropical cyclone, it has continued to wreak havoc with heavy rains that the National Hurricane Center said would result in "catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding."

In Cedar Key, an island city of 700 people just off Florida's northwest coast, the full destructive force of the hurricane was on view.

Several pastel-coloured wooden homes were completely destroyed, victims of storm surges and ferocious winds.

"I've lived here my whole life, and it breaks my heart to see it," said Gabe Doty, superintendent of Cedar Key's water and sewer district. "We've not really been able to catch a break around here."

Up to 30 centimetres of rain was forecast in the Appalachian mountains, with isolated spots even receiving over 50 centimetres.

Recommended
RelatedWeakening Hurricane Helene still 'extremely dangerous,' officials warn

Storm 'not over'

In Perry, near where Helene slammed ashore bearing winds of 225 kilometres per hour, houses lost power and the gas station was flattened.

"I am Floridian, so I'm kind of used to it, but it was real scary at one point," said Larry Bailey, 32, who sheltered in his small wooden home all night with his two nephews and sister.

Four hundred miles to the north in the Tennessee town of Erwin, a dramatic rescue operation unfolded, as more than 50 patients and staff were trapped on a hospital roof as floodwaters raged around them, local television footage showed.

Helicopters were deployed in the rescue.

In neighbouring Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin warned in a video message: "This storm is not over."

RelatedFlorida prepares for potentially 'unsurvivable' Hurricane Helene
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter