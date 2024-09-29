BIZTECH
Suez Canal revenue down by $6B over regional tensions: Egypt
The Suez Canal is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency.
The Suez Canal, a vital artery for global trade, is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. / Photo: AP Archive
September 29, 2024

Egypt has lost $6 billion in Suez Canal revenue due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said.

Speaking during a police graduation ceremony on Sunday, Sisi said revenue of the international waterway had plummeted by 50 to 60 percent over the past eight months.

"We are keen on managing our affairs in a way that preserves our country and maintains stability in the region as much as possible, without getting involved in events that could affect security,” Sisi stressed.

Possible expansion of conflict

The Egyptian leader warned that the current regional tensions could lead to an expansion of the conflict.

Regional tensions have escalated over Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

The Suez Canal, a vital artery for global trade, is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. It is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency.

SOURCE:AA
